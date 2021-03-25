Connect with us

Her Life Story & Debate with Piers Morgan – Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tells it all on “No Filter with Naomi”

Published

1 day ago

 on

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu is a Nigerian-born lawyer and political women’s rights activist who made rounds on social media lately for addressing Piers Morgan, a former host of “Good Morning Britain” after he said he “didn’t believe a word” of Meghan Markle‘s interview with her husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

In this episode of “No Filter with Naomi“, Shola sits with Naomi Campbell to discuss her life story, racial inequality, Meghan Markle and her viral debate with Piers Morgan.

Naomi says,

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu is a force and someone I wish I had met decades ago. I had such an enlightening conversation with her about racial inequality, Meghan Markle, and her viral debate with Piers Morgan.

Talking a bit about herself, Shola says,

Oh my goodness! I don’t know how I’m going to encapsulate just over fourty years in a few minutes. But I thik the beauty is, when people get to hear me speak or engage with me, I think that gives them a idea of what I stand for and who I am, and they either like me or they don’t like me, no wahala.

On activism and why she uses her voice, she says,

So for me, for the longest time, it was being able to recogize in my own journey, what it means to give voice to my voice, what it means to stand in my own authenticity, what it means to recognize my roots and be proud of it. When I say roots, I don’t mean where I’m from, I mean what makes me me.

“No Filter with Naomi” is a weekly series with the most well-known innovators in the fashion, beauty and entertainment space.

Watch the full conversation below:

