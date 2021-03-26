Make Beef Suya & Easy Suya Spice with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe

This week on Sisi Jemimah‘s food vlog, she’s showing you how to make beef suya and easy suya spice with her recipe.

Ingredients:

500g Soft Beef Cut

1/2 Cup Suya Spice

Onions

Tomatoes

Cucumber

To Marinate The Beef:

1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

2 Bouillon Cubes

Salt To Taste

For The Suya Spice

50g Kulikuli

3 Alligator Pepper

3 Calabash Nutmeg

2 tbsp Garlic Powder

2 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Ginger Powder

Cayenne Pepper (According to your heat preference)

2 Bouillon Cubes

Salt to taste

Learn the process below: