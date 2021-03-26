Connect with us

BN TV

Make Beef Suya & Easy Suya Spice with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

The #BNMovieFeature concludes with Aicha Macky's documentary "The Fruitless Tree"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Part 3 (The Sleepwalker) of Biodun Stephen's "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

BN TV

Teni Takes us Behind the Scenes of "Wondaland" Album Preparations in this Episode of "My XXXL Life"

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Cow Leg Stew (Omi Obe) Recipe is so Thirst Trapping

BN TV

"Final Say", "The Bank Statements" & Being a New Dad - Banky W gets Candid in this Interview with Toolz

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie has a Mouth Watering Recipe for Sticky BBQ Chicken Wings

BN TV Music

Falana details her Music Journey in New Documentary "Life From My Point Of View"

BN TV

Catch the Second Episode of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2

BN TV

Toke Makinwa has a Message for Friends Turned Foes in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Make Beef Suya & Easy Suya Spice with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe

Published

19 hours ago

 on

This week on Sisi Jemimah‘s food vlog, she’s showing you how to make beef suya and easy suya spice with her recipe.

Ingredients:

500g Soft Beef Cut

1/2 Cup Suya Spice

Onions

Tomatoes

Cucumber

To Marinate The Beef:

1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

2 Bouillon Cubes

Salt To Taste

For The Suya Spice

50g Kulikuli

3 Alligator Pepper

3 Calabash Nutmeg

2 tbsp Garlic Powder

2 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Ginger Powder

Cayenne Pepper (According to your heat preference)

2 Bouillon Cubes

Salt to taste

Learn the process below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Young People Can’t Build or Rent; Is the World Facing a Housing Crisis?

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation
Advertisement
css.php