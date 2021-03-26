BN TV
Make Beef Suya & Easy Suya Spice with Sisi Jemimah’s Recipe
This week on Sisi Jemimah‘s food vlog, she’s showing you how to make beef suya and easy suya spice with her recipe.
Ingredients:
500g Soft Beef Cut
1/2 Cup Suya Spice
Onions
Tomatoes
Cucumber
To Marinate The Beef:
1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil
1 tbsp Onion Powder
1 tbsp Garlic Powder
2 Bouillon Cubes
Salt To Taste
For The Suya Spice
50g Kulikuli
3 Alligator Pepper
3 Calabash Nutmeg
2 tbsp Garlic Powder
2 tbsp Onion Powder
1 tbsp Ginger Powder
Cayenne Pepper (According to your heat preference)
2 Bouillon Cubes
Salt to taste
Learn the process below: