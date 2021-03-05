Connect with us

BN TV

Learn how to make Moin Moin in Leaves with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

BN TV

Joeboy takes on the TGIF Crew in this Fun Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Music

Episode 6 of Ms Banks' "Bank On It" Series is all about her MOBO Rehearsal

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tade is Loving her New Position in Episode 9 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Season 2 of "Grow Up or Nuts" is Here! Watch the First Episode (Audio Money) on BN TV

BN TV

The Shady Bunch talk 'Business vs Creativity' in Episode 13 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV

#TokeMoments: All the Ways you can Identify a Nigerian, According to Toke Makinwa

BN TV

#AskArese: Arese Ugwu shares Three Tips to help you Get Out of Debt

BN TV Music

A Glimpse into D Smoke's Pleasant Lagos Experience with Fireboy DML

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe Compilation Will Definitely Come in Handy

BN TV

Learn how to make Moin Moin in Leaves with Sisi Yemmie’s Recipe

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In this episode of her recipe vlog, Sisi Yemmie is showing you how to make moin moin in leaves(moin moin elewe) in simple steps.

Ingredients

– 2 Cups Beans
– 200ml water to blend
– Tatashe 3
– Scotch Bonnet 3
– Shombo 4
– Onion 2
– Crayfish Powder 2 Tablespoons
– Vegetable oil 1/4 cup
– Salt 1 Teaspoon
– Curry Powder 2 Teaspoons
– Chicken seasoning powder 2 Teaspoon (depends on the seasoning in your stock)
– Chicken/Beef Stock 150ml (hot)
– Smoked Mackerel deboned 1
– 3 Eggs boiled

Learn the process below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Negative Money Habits that can Impact your Child’s Financial Future

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Now That you Have a Good Product, What’s your Marketing Strategy?

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Build a Positive Mindset if you Want to Succeed

Your Better Self with Akanna: Are You There Yet?

Adefolake Adekola: Let’s Make Efforts to Sustain the Planet as We Celebrate World Wildlife Day
Advertisement
css.php