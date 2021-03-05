BN TV
Learn how to make Moin Moin in Leaves with Sisi Yemmie’s Recipe
In this episode of her recipe vlog, Sisi Yemmie is showing you how to make moin moin in leaves(moin moin elewe) in simple steps.
Ingredients
– 2 Cups Beans
– 200ml water to blend
– Tatashe 3
– Scotch Bonnet 3
– Shombo 4
– Onion 2
– Crayfish Powder 2 Tablespoons
– Vegetable oil 1/4 cup
– Salt 1 Teaspoon
– Curry Powder 2 Teaspoons
– Chicken seasoning powder 2 Teaspoon (depends on the seasoning in your stock)
– Chicken/Beef Stock 150ml (hot)
– Smoked Mackerel deboned 1
– 3 Eggs boiled
Learn the process below: