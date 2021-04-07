Here is your chance to Shop for sophisticated Homeware Accessories from Dalucci at a discounted Price

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Where do you shop luxurious homewares that never go out of style? Dalucci is a homeware and accessories store for timeless pieces that complement and update your home’s unique decor.

Luxury never goes out of style. That’s why Dalucci makes sure to always source beautifully indulgent pieces that are sure to strike up a conversation with guests in your space and complement your entire decor theme. The Dalucci Easter Discount Sale is now open till April 21st, 2021.

Spice up your home with their exclusive candlesticks, centerpieces and dishes, glassware, and many more elegant decor pieces at up to 60% off!

Visit the Dalucci store at 13, Idowu Martins, VI, Lagosanytime between the discount sale period and shop till you drop at up to 60% off! Follow @dalucci_home now for more details.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

