Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 8 (Lagos Big Girls) of Setwerk’s Web Series “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2 is Here!

BN TV

Don't Miss Episode 2 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3

BN TV

New Video: Cheque & Fireboy DML - History

BN TV Music

New Video: Tim Godfrey feat. Pastor Adeboye & Tope Alabi - Iyanu a Sele

BN TV Movies & TV

REDTV is Back with a New Web Series "Public Figure" starring Aaron Adatsi, Van Vicker & Dela Seade | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Sharon Ooja details her Journey to Acting in Episode 6 of Inkblot’s "Meet & Greet" Podcast

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Recipe for Fried (No-Oven) Meat Pies is Worth Trying

BN TV Music

The Four New Talents in Episode 4 of "The Voice Nigeria” Season 3 Introduce Themselves in 60 Seconds

BN TV Movies & TV

Oma Vanessa tells an Intriguing Story with Short Film "Scarred" starring Sophie Alakija & Kalu Ikeagwu

BN TV Music

The 2nd Part of Mr. P’s “Prodigal” Virtual Concert features Singah & DJ Switch | Watch on BN TV

BN TV

Episode 8 (Lagos Big Girls) of Setwerk’s Web Series “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2 is Here!

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Setwerk Films has dropped episode 8 of its web series “Grow Up or Nuts” season 2 and in this episode, the “Lagos Big Girls” are here with an offer for Mudi.

This season is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. In this season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-RammalEfe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Cut Costs While Constructing your Building

Fola Daniel Adelesi: The Things You Tell Yourself

Adefolake Adekola: Humans’ Role in Overfishing, Illegal Fishing, and Sea Animals’ Exploitation

BN Hot Topic: Should you Tell your Employer About your Mental Illness?

Ime Ekpo: This is Why Fela Should Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Advertisement
css.php