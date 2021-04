Vintage records superstar, Ichaba drops his newest hit single “Oja” with DMW superstar, Mayorkun.

After a brief hiatus, Ichaba is back with dropping hits back to back. The prolific singer is known best for hits like “Back to Back“, “Baby Mama” and “Man Must Chop“.

His brand new single “Oja” was produced by Vibez Ace.

Listen to the track below: