Mercy Eke Answers Questions from Fans in New Vlog

In this new vlog, Mercy Eke answers random questions sent in by her fans from the #AskMercyEke hashtag on Twitter.

She answers questions from her biggest fear to the story behind her fall out with fellow ex-BBNaija housemate Ike and she says:

First of all, break up happened. We’re done. Done! Done! Done! That ship sank a long time ago and I’m in a happy place. He’s good, he’s living up. I’m good, I’m living up and I think we should just put an end to this. Stop flooding my timeine with thus sily question. Like we’re over. So lets just keep it moving.”

Watch the vlog below: