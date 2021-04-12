Fell all The Love and Beauty at Nneka & Koyin’s Wedding!

Today, we’re all about #TheNKWedding! We’re very certain that Nneka and Koyin would agree with us when we say that Love happens when it wants and life is its aide! Guess what? You’re about to agree with us as well.

When Nneka moved to a new city for work, meeting the love of her life wasn’t exactly on her to-do list. Now, even when her friend tried to introduce her to Koyin, she was simply not interested. But then fate always has a plan and this plan involved her friend’s persistence. Not much convincing was needed anymore, as soon as Nneka and her boo, Koyin finally met because the connection was instant. Now the adorable couple has begun the next phase of their love journey and we can’t help our excitement. They tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony in Lagos. Then went ahead to ice the giant cake with their reception. #TheNKWedding was all shades of lit! Nneka and Koyin had first given us all the feels with their chilled pre-wedding shoot. Now, it gets even more beautiful with more amazing with their beautiful wedding photos.

Nneka gives us the full load-down of their love story, the proposal and some of the things that went into pulling off her big day. Keep scrolling to see the little chat with her. Also, enjoy all the photos from the wedding below.

Let’s start from the beginning, how did you meet your husband?

Koyin and I met when I moved to a new city a couple of years ago for work. A mutual friend kept on hounding me to meet this amazing guy but I said no because I moved for work and I wanted to focus on work. Fast forward a year later, the same friend asked me to have drinks and as soon as I walked in, I saw my husband. Within minutes of talking, I knew he was different but I was leaving for a 3weeks vacation. While on vacation we spoke every day and we bonded over our love for food and film. The day after I came back, we had our first official date and I never looked back.

When did you get engaged and how did it happen?

Growing up, my parents used to take us to Paris, I hated it because it was so romantic and I was with my family so I made a promise to myself to experience Paris in love. 4 months into our relationship, he took me to Paris. One evening we went for dinner at the Eiffel Tower, that was the first time he told me he was going to marry me. A year later I came home to dozens of roses and a very nervous boyfriend, the roses weren’t unusual but the nervous boyfriend was. He got down on one knee and started talked about knowing from our first date that I was the one, telling me all the things he loved about me, and then he asked me to marry him.

How did you find the wedding planning process? What were your biggest priorities?

We always wanted a destination wedding, we picked out a location and visited in September 2019 but unfortunately, the pandemic happened so we had to go back to the drawing board. Plans changed due to the pandemic, thankfully we had an amazing planner who helped us with everything Timi from Idoweddingsng. It was very exciting and stressful, I can’t believe it’s over. Our biggest priorities for our wedding were making sure we had a magical day filled with beautiful decor, love, alcohol, food, fun, family, and friends and we got everything we wanted. It was truly the best day.

How did you find your perfect dress?

I’ve always loved Brown’s bride, I started following the page years ago. So when Koyin proposed, I immediately booked my ticket to London and my appointment at browns bride. I knew I wanted a classic dress with a bit of sparkle, Maria was lovely and helped me pick out the most beautiful Galia Lahav dress. The whole team at browns bride made shopping for my wedding a really beautiful and memorable experience.

What was your favourite memory from your wedding day?

My favourite memory from my wedding was during our first dance when our song started playing and my husband got very emotional. At this point, I broke down because he isn’t an emotional person. I would definitely cherish this moment for years to come.

What advice would you give to future brides planning their wedding?

Enjoy every moment! I know it’s stressful and sometimes overwhelming but it goes by so fast. It’s been about a month and I miss it already. Make sure you incorporate little details that are special to you and take a lot of pictures…They are so important and they last a lifetime.

