It’s a Love Ship! Check Out Tyia & Cruise’s Pre-wedding Shoot

5 hours ago

Along with being in love, seeing people in love is another feeling that’s simply top-tier. We most certainly can’t get enough of seeing two lovers stepping up the bar and going on to their forever ship. The beauty of love is all so encompassing and wholesome. 🤭

Today, our excitement is coming from the adorable couple, Tyia and Cruise. The lovebirds, completely captivated by each other’s love are taking it up a notch to become one. Their chemistry in this pre-wedding shoot has us feeling all mushy on the inside. Now, when it comes to style, you know we definitely love a stylish couple and Tyia and cruise are serving it to us on a beautiful platter. Tyia came ready to rep in that elegant white dress and Cruise was definitely not lagging behind either. We also can’t get over all the romantic vibes from their beach photos.

Check out all the beautiful photos from their pre-wedding photos below:


 

Credits

Bride@thebiniprincess
Planner@2706events
Bridal Stylist@lavish_bridal
Dress@imadeduso_bridal
Makeup@zainabazeez
Hair@tea.styles
Set Design@eventsbyclaud
Photography@jopstudios
Cinematography@otusally

