Cheers to Forever! Stephanie & Linus Idahosa are Celebrating their 9th Wedding Anniversary

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Nollywood star Stephanie Linus and her husband Linus Idahosa are celebrating their wedding anniversary and the filmmaker has shares some charming photos, accompanied by loving words.

Captioning the photos, Stephanie wrote:

Still at it and growing stronger..
With so much joy, kindness, love and dedication…
Loving this journey and experience we share.
#interwined💋❤️❤️❤️

Together,
we today dedicate our wedding Anniversary to you our Lord Jesus and celebrate you with all the thanksgiving and gratitude in our hearts. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us and Cheers to forever!!!🥂

Please caption each pics as you flip😉
#HWA

Photo Credit: @Stephanielinus @mofebamuyiwa

