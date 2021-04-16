Connect with us

This Contemporary Nigerian Brand Just Dropped A Super Chic Minimalist Collection

This Contemporary Nigerian Brand Just Dropped A Super Chic Minimalist Collection

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Rising minimalist women’s clothing brand ODΛMMZ has unveiled its newest collection.

According to the designer:

These ready-to-wear pieces make a strong statement and exude timeless, modern and classy styles. These modern designs perfectly highlight the impeccable tailoring that flows consistently through our latest collection.

Aminimalist tone embodies all our pieces with simple yet structured silhouettes. The pieces might look simple at first glance but there are numerous details to examine upon closer inspection and feel. From the clever cuts, minor details in texture, lovely constructions to even the amazing use of colour.

See the full collection below.

Credit:

Brand@odvmmz

