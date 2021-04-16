Connect with us

Toke Makinwa is all about Sharing Different Views Respectively in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa talks about respectively having different views on different topics without resorting to insults. She says,

I have been MIA for 2 weeks working on something I will be sharing with you all soon. This week let’s talk about respectively having different views, we are all allowed to have different views on different topics, I hate to argue but what I hate even more is people who resort to insult once you share a different view from them. Why? Argue if you must but do it respectively, accepting that we are all different and a point of view that is not yours is not wrong, neither is yours right.

Watch the vlog below:

