BN TV
Toke Makinwa is all about Sharing Different Views Respectively in this Episode of “Toke Moments”
In this episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa talks about respectively having different views on different topics without resorting to insults. She says,
I have been MIA for 2 weeks working on something I will be sharing with you all soon. This week let’s talk about respectively having different views, we are all allowed to have different views on different topics, I hate to argue but what I hate even more is people who resort to insult once you share a different view from them. Why? Argue if you must but do it respectively, accepting that we are all different and a point of view that is not yours is not wrong, neither is yours right.
Watch the vlog below: