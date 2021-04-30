New Music: Victor Collins & MisterKay – 10PM in Lekki

Victor Collins and MisterKay reunite on “10pm in Lekki“, the first single off their forthcoming EP “Lust & Emotions.”

If you have moved around the streets of Lagos at night, you would have a different perspective on life after seeing various characters. “10pm in Lekki” is just a story of one of those characters. It describes a woman scorned by love and a violent lover with a mustard seed of hope of a new lover on the streets of Lekki. The proficient duo achieved equilibrium in their vocal balancing whilst delivering a song that will make any listener come alive.

This track takes listeners on a rhythmic vibe with smooth vocals and undeniable blues to another level. The hook is nothing further from the truth and talks about a great start to the forthcoming joint EP.

Listen to the track below:

Download