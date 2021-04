Nigerian actor and comedian, Toyin Bayegun popularly known as Woli Arole and the love of his life, Yemi Adeola, are set to walk down the aisle.

The couple definitely gave us one moment to love and enjoy as they get hitched traditionally. These videos of them will have you smiling in no time. The smile on his face, her vibes and their sleek moves are just on point.

Check out the video below: