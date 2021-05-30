Akah & Claire’s Tips on “Making Long Distance Relationships Work”

Akah and Claire are back with another interesting episode of their vlog on their joint YouTube channel, “Akah and Claire“, and on this episode, they share tips on how to make a long-distance relationship giving that they were in a long distant relationship for years before they got married.

In the video description, they wrote:

A lot of people are in a dilemma on wether to move ahead in a long distance relationship with someone they love or just give up. Most of the time, its because they aren’t sur if they can cope or have the tools to make it work. Well, we were in a long distant relationship for years and we want to give you some of the tips that worked for us.

Watch the vlog below: