Akah & Claire's Tips on "Making Long Distance Relationships Work"

ILLBLiSS Shows Off His Freestyle Skills on Aktivated Session | Watch

The Drama Continues in Episode 10 of "Highway Girls"

Here's the Official Trailer for “My Village People”

Get to Know Regé-Jean Page Beyond "Bridgerton" as He Covers Variety Magazine's Latest Issue

Don't Miss Episode 4 (Business & Other Scary Things) of Accelerate TV's New Series "The Olive"

New Music + Video: Ecool - ATL

New Video: Zlatan Ibile feat. Davido & Mayorkun - Cho Cho

ICYMI: Watch these Amazing Performances from Africa Day Concert 2021

Let Sisi Jemimah Show You How to Make Perfect Chicken Chow Mein

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Akah and Claire are back with another interesting episode of their vlog on their joint YouTube channel, “Akah and Claire“, and on this episode, they share tips on how to make a long-distance relationship giving that they were in a long distant relationship for years before they got married.

In the video description, they wrote:

A lot of people are in a dilemma on wether to move ahead in a long distance relationship with someone they love or just give up. Most of the time, its because they aren’t sur if they can cope or have the tools to make it work. Well, we were in a long distant relationship for years and we want to give you some of the tips that worked for us.

Watch the vlog below:

