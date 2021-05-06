Connect with us

Too Grown for Games! Catch the Final Episode of “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

It’s the season finale of Setwerk Films web series “Grow Up or Nuts” season 2 and in this 10th episode (Too Grown For Games), Kiki gets the shock of her life.

This season is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. In this season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-RammalEfe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the video below:

