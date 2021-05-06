Explore the Street-Food & Cost of Living in Stonetown, Zanzibar with Tayo Aina

In this new vlog, Tayo Aina travels and explores Tanzania.

He takes you through the costs of living in Stonetown Zanzibar and also some things to do in Zanzibar. He also gives some information about the cost of Living in Stonetown Zanzibar which has some of the best beachfront resorts in Africa.

Tayo shows us some of the best hotels in Zanzibar, The Best Beaches in Tanzania and some of the nightlife of Zanzibar and also explores Nungwi beach.

Watch the video below: