Coming off the success of his debut E.P “New Side“, Ecool releases his brand new single called “ATL” which is an ode to his city and hometown.

The single which is produced by Dynasty The Great is a high energy dance track accompanied by NoStevieJust Jai-directed visuals that show Ecool in his element. The song and video are equally important as it gives his fans a glimpse of his daily routine in Atlanta.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: