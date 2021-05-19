Osi Suave explains Tweet on ‘The Cost Effects of Womanizing’ in Special Edition of “Toke Moments”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Another interesting episode of “Toke Moments Special” has premiered on YouTube.

Toke Makinwa sits with radio host and social commentator Osi Suave to chat about a recent series of tweets he shared on “the cost effects of womanising”, that trended for days on social media.

Toke says:

Another explosive conversation is out this week and it features my very good friend, radio host and social commentator Osi Suave. If you are not following Osi on twitter after this episode you need to check him out. A couple of weeks ago he put out a thread about the cost effects of womanising and Osi and I have a chat about it. Watch, Like, Share and pls Subscribe too.

Watch the vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

