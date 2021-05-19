Osi Suave explains Tweet on ‘The Cost Effects of Womanizing’ in Special Edition of “Toke Moments”

Another interesting episode of “Toke Moments Special” has premiered on YouTube.

Toke Makinwa sits with radio host and social commentator Osi Suave to chat about a recent series of tweets he shared on “the cost effects of womanising”, that trended for days on social media.

