Here Are 7 Vibrant Looks To Copy From Tanaka This Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Travel blogger and style influencer Tanaka is a Zimbabwean #BellaStylista with a simple, fun, and chic sense of style.

The London based fashionista has a flair for the colour pink and other vibrant colours as well, she also adds a chic all-black ensemble to the mix once in a while. Tanaka doesn’t shy away from form-fitted outfits and has mastered a way to style her curves quite effortlessly.

If you are looking for inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits using Tanaka as a style guide.

Monday:

Start the week with a stylish top and vibrant pants.

Tuesday:

There’s nothing like a pop of colour to help your monochromatic outfit stand out.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

Thursday:

It is a win-win situation when your look takes you from work to a party after.

Friday:

Turn up the heat in a form-fitted ensemble for Friday night-outs.

Saturday:

Rock a cute top and neutral pants for brunch.

Sunday:

A chic white dress is perfect for beach dates.

