Adaora Bites More Than She Can Chew in Episode 7 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

Angelica investigates Mama Kidjoe’s suspicious actions. Adaora bites a little more than she can chew as the plot thickens in episode 7 (Stirring Murky Waters) on Accelerate TV’s “The Olive“.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below: