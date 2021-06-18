Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Adaora Bites More Than She Can Chew in Episode 7 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

BN TV

Catch the First Two Episodes of "Izzy Dance Tutorials" feat. Don Jazzy & Blaqbonez

BN TV Movies & TV

The Guys Contemplate how to Save Bilikis in Episode 3 of "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

BN TV

It's Game Time in Episode 10 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3

BN TV

Add a Twist to Your Meatball Stew with Sisi Yemmie's 'Delicious' Recipe

BN TV Comedy

Ever Imagined Mama Tao & Kie Kie in the Same Space? Watch Taaooma's New Skit🤣

BN TV

"For Better or Worse" - Timi Dakolo Joins Toke Makinwa in this Special Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Comedy

Accelerate TV's New Comedy Series "Visa On Arrival" stars Bovi, Warri Pikin, Taymesan & Warri Girl | See Official Trailer

BN TV

This Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast is all about Conflict Resolution & Handling Confrontation

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Dream Catchers Academy - Je Mapelle

BN TV

Adaora Bites More Than She Can Chew in Episode 7 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Angelica investigates Mama Kidjoe’s suspicious actions. Adaora bites a little more than she can chew as the plot thickens in episode 7 (Stirring Murky Waters) on Accelerate TV’s “The Olive“.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday – Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Essay is Teaching One Thing: Sheathe Your Sword

Joy Eneghalu: How Analytics is Solving Problems in HR

Favour David-Bolade: Pursuing Fulfilment Instead of Success

BN Hot Topic: Is it Wrong to Publicly Rejoice When we Escape a Tragedy Others Were Involved in?
Advertisement
css.php