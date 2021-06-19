Triangle, Square or Trapezium Situationship? All That Happened on Episode Two of the #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ Reunion Show

The #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reunion show is on!

The intriguing stories surrounding the square-shaped situation-ship of Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Prince dominated day 2.

Brighto, Kiddwaya, Ka3na, Dorathy, Lucy, Nengi, Neo, Ozo, Praise, Prince, Tolani Baj, Vee, and Wathoni were among the ex-housemates seated alongside Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s usual host.

Ebuka didn’t waste any time interrogating the housemates about the love triangle and square that had developed in Biggie’s house.

Ozo was simply playing Nengi and Dorathy, according to Ka3na, and he had no affections for either of the ladies. She stated that she felt Dorathy was into Ozo and he felt something for Dorathy too. It was Prince and Nengi at the time she said.

Wathoni revealed that what Dorathy claimed about her not having affections for Ozo during the show was not accurate.

Dorathy admitted that she didn’t (and still doesn’t) have any feelings for Ozo and that it was Prince who she liked from the start. She went on to say that her friendship with Ozo was simply reciprocal and had no ties attached.

Wathoni and Dorathy engaged in an unusual and intense quarrel. Dorathy didn’t want her interfering in this issue with Nengi and Ozo. She didn’t want to hear anything from Wathoni.

Prince said he didn’t think Dorathy had feelings for Ozo because she told him she didn’t like being in the Nengi-Ozo-Dorathy triangle. Ka3na shared how Ozo came to meet her in her room at the last Saturday night party (All White Party) asking her to tell him what to do to help him make Nengi jealous. Ka3na said she felt Ozo was never in love with neither Nengi nor Dorathy. Ozo went ahead to make things clear. He said he made it clear during his media rounds that he was in love with Nengi. Ongoing to Ka3na’s room: He said he was the first to check in and he asked who else was there and he was told Ka3na was. This was why he went to her room. Meanwhile, Praise said he remembered Ozo going into Ka3na’s room after the party. He says Ozo may not remember (maybe that’s why he disagrees) but he does. Then Praise goes: This is not me taking anybody’s side because I don’t really care about her – pointing towards Ka3na.

Ka3na: I don’t care about you either. Prince shared how Neo told him to apply pressure on Nengi because Ozo wasn’t doing it. He said Neo told him it’d be nice for one of the guys in the house to get Ozo. Prince went on to say Neo said he (Neo) would have approached her, but he didn’t have the “facilities for that” in the house. What are the facilities? Prince said Neo told him he would have taken her on a few dates, get a luxury car from one of his friends and impress her so she ends up falling for him.

When he watched a tape from Nengi telling Prince that she was using him (Ozo), Ozo confessed that he was wasting his time with Nengi.

Episode two’s tea was too hot. Ebuka kept saying “hian”.

Watch highlights from episode two below: