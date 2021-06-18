Somkele Idhalama Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Somkele Idhalama and her husband are about to be parents for the second time.

The Nollywood actress took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with baby number 2. The black-white maternity photos show a visibly pregnant new mama.

“Just thought I’d share the full outfit since I was so obsessed with the shoulder detail 😉… 🤰,” wrote Somkele. Congratulations flooded in from several of her celebrity friends including Ebuka, Sharon Ooja, Zainab Balogun and Toolz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somkele Iyamah Idhalama (@somkele_i)

Somkele got married to her beau in May 2014 in a private civil ceremony and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2014. A few of her close friends and family were present at the party.

Congratulations to the Idhalamas on their new bundle!