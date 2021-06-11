Connect with us

New EP: Blezed – Better Days

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising singer, Blezed has released his first EP, an intimate collection entitled “Better Days“.

Blending contemporary RnB and Afro with a poetic writers’ sensibility, the EP features six tracks including “Forever“, “Make Me Feel“, “This Kind of Love“, “A Million Times“, “Uto’m” and title track, “Better Days”.

Blezed worked with producers like Magical Andy and KdaGreat in collaboration with Doron Clinton and Shorae Moore for the perfect blend of Afro and RnB on this project.

Listen to the EP below:

