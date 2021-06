In this episode of her food vlog, Kikifoodies is showing you her super easy instant recipe for making egg rolls.

Ingredients

7 eggs

1¼ cup All-purpose flour (170g)

2 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 medium egg

1/2 cup milk or water

Oil for frying

Watch the video below: