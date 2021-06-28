Connect with us

Akunna is the Last Girl Standing! Meet Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 3

Kikifoodies' Instant Egg Roll Recipe is Super Easy

Akah & Claire Answer Questions on Challenges with Long-Distance Relationships

Maraji's #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Parody is Apt & Hilarious

Find Out Who the Viewers Saved in Episode 14 of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

Chit Chat + Makeup Transformation - Get Ready with Dodos Uvieghara

Tolanibaj's New Vlog is all about the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Show

Check Out Chef Chi's Oha Soup Recipe on BN TV

MisterKay performs "Don't Let Go" on the First Episode of "Unbox Live"

Sisi Yemmie shares her Mom's 'Popular' Irresistible Pepper Rice Recipe

Published

28 mins ago

 on

In this episode of Nigerian Idol season 6, Comfort says goodbye to the competition and we meet the top 3 contestants — Francis, Akunna and Kingdom— as they give judges Seyi Shay, Obi Asika, DJ Sose and guest judges Cobhams Asuquo another round of energetic performances.

Enjoy!

Kingdom on “How Deep Is Your Love” & “Iyawo Mi”

Kingdom took us on a journey while serenading us with his amazing cover of “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees.

If delivering back-to-back amazing covers was a crime, Kingdom would be in cuffs right now. Good thing it isn’t and his cover of “Iyawo Mi” by Timi Dakolo was worth the watch.

Akunna on “Only Girl in the World” & “Johnny”

Akunna was truly in her element with her spirited rendition of Rihanna’s “Only Girl in the World“.

In a performance that embodied the energy of the original singer, Akunna blew us away with her version of “Johnny” by Yemi Alade.

Francis on “I Will Always Love You” & “Pray For Me”

One more for the books! Francis’ rendition of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You” will remain etched in our hearts for a long time.

Pray For Me” by Darey featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir was beautifully performed by Francis. Talk about an inspirational performance.

