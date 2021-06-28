Akunna is the Last Girl Standing! Meet Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 3

In this episode of Nigerian Idol season 6, Comfort says goodbye to the competition and we meet the top 3 contestants — Francis, Akunna and Kingdom— as they give judges Seyi Shay, Obi Asika, DJ Sose and guest judges Cobhams Asuquo another round of energetic performances.

Enjoy!

Kingdom on “How Deep Is Your Love” & “Iyawo Mi”

Kingdom took us on a journey while serenading us with his amazing cover of “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees.

If delivering back-to-back amazing covers was a crime, Kingdom would be in cuffs right now. Good thing it isn’t and his cover of “Iyawo Mi” by Timi Dakolo was worth the watch.

Akunna on “Only Girl in the World” & “Johnny”

Akunna was truly in her element with her spirited rendition of Rihanna’s “Only Girl in the World“.

In a performance that embodied the energy of the original singer, Akunna blew us away with her version of “Johnny” by Yemi Alade.

Francis on “I Will Always Love You” & “Pray For Me”

One more for the books! Francis’ rendition of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You” will remain etched in our hearts for a long time.

“Pray For Me” by Darey featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir was beautifully performed by Francis. Talk about an inspirational performance.