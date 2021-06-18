Connect with us

Music

New EP: Lord B - State of Mind

Music

New Music: MicL - One Way

Music

New Video: Aduke - Lead Me

Music Scoop

Tha Boy Myles graces the Cover of Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Music

New Video: Gyakie - Whine

Music

New Music: PsychoYP - Euphoria

Music

New Video: L.A.X & Davido - Pepe

Music

Kick Off the Weekend with Olamide's Anticipated Album "UY Scuti"

Music

New Music: Patoranking - Celebrate Me

Events Music Promotions

Davido storms Hustle & Bustle Nightclub in Abuja this Sunday

Music

New EP: Lord B – State of Mind

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Afrobeats singer Lord B is defining his own journey and sound in his summer project, tagged “State of Mind“.

Creating a nostalgic feeling and compiling them into a 7-track debut EP which includes songs like “Standard“, “Gbori Wole“, “Interested” featuring Azanti and Farky Farkunle, “Kilonso” featuring Smada, “Be Mine“, “Pull Up“, and “Follow You“.

About the EP, he says,

Creating the State of Mind EP was just me expressing myself and sharing my current experiences in my music,” Lord B explains the creation of the ‘State of Mind’ EP. “I really took time off to pour my heart out into this project and I was even going through a life-changing experience at the time. As a young artist, creating good music is a priority for me, and in this way, I have the opportunity to create magic for my fans and lovers of good music all over the world.

Listen to the EP below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday – Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Essay is Teaching One Thing: Sheathe Your Sword

Joy Eneghalu: How Analytics is Solving Problems in HR

Favour David-Bolade: Pursuing Fulfilment Instead of Success

BN Hot Topic: Is it Wrong to Publicly Rejoice When we Escape a Tragedy Others Were Involved in?
Advertisement
css.php