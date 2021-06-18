New EP: Lord B – State of Mind

Afrobeats singer Lord B is defining his own journey and sound in his summer project, tagged “State of Mind“.

Creating a nostalgic feeling and compiling them into a 7-track debut EP which includes songs like “Standard“, “Gbori Wole“, “Interested” featuring Azanti and Farky Farkunle, “Kilonso” featuring Smada, “Be Mine“, “Pull Up“, and “Follow You“.

About the EP, he says,

Creating the State of Mind EP was just me expressing myself and sharing my current experiences in my music,” Lord B explains the creation of the ‘State of Mind’ EP. “I really took time off to pour my heart out into this project and I was even going through a life-changing experience at the time. As a young artist, creating good music is a priority for me, and in this way, I have the opportunity to create magic for my fans and lovers of good music all over the world.

Listen to the EP below: