Must Watch! Cohbams rides a Power Bike, promises to disrupt Payment System with Ohwo App

Modela Simms lists Perfumes that'll have everyone saying "You Smell Nice"

vivo launches V21 and V21e - Smartphones with the power to “Delight Every Moment”

Wizkid will be in Abuja this weekend - Book a Table at Hustle & Bustle Nightclub

Try MY new mattress, it is amazing - Williams Uchemba

Nollywood Yoruba Heavyweights get Trophy Waa Gbayi Experience

BAT wins at 2021 Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association Employers' Excellence Awards

Enter TODAY! Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Write & Win Essay Contest

HAMS Beauty Fair set to debut in August 2021, Nollywood's Esther Biade revealed as spokesperson

WATCH: Tems, Omah Lay & Fireboy DML's 🔥 performances at Audiomack Hometown Heroes Nigeria Virtual Concert Series

Published

7 hours ago

 on

We all know how unreliable regular payment systems can be, Cobhams rides to mark the end of horrible payment experiences and the birth of a revolutionized digital payment system.

If you have ever had issues making payment with your card, crazy analog POS charges – don’t get me started with having to touch an unsanitised POS with COVID infections waxing strong, you would agree that there is a need for a safe, simple, fast and secure payment system.

The Ohwo app is a recently launched digital payment solution that enables users make and receive payments instantly without any form of physical contact. See! Your fear of COVID and any other contact-based infection is already squashed. Ohwo is a fast, simple and secure way of making and receiving payments by simply scanning a QR code from the seller’s phone.

What’s there not to love about a product that allows you enjoy hassle free transactions and saves you tons of time. With instant transaction notification, very low transaction charges, Ohwo ensures all your payments are made with ease.
Finally, you can do away with the analog POS and enjoy a premier contactless digital POS that takes away the need for extra hardware and enjoy seamless transactions with Ohwo on your phone.

An extra perk is that a buyer using the “Ohwo Buyer App” can track their purchase history. This Ohwo app was definitely built for the Nigerian customer.

Wondering how Ohwo can help you make your business the customer’s favourite? Ohwo’s got you! As a business owner using the “Ohwo Seller App” you would not have to go through the tedious process of having your customers queue tiringly for a POS device, you get to settle your customers payments in no time. You can also call Ohwo your efficient, unpaid accountant. The Ohwo accurate book keeping/ auditing function automatically audits your business transactions. It’s time to ditch the endless pages of transaction documents.

Ohwo keeps your books for you! As a business owner you can easily track all your transactions and sales with ease from within the app for FREE!

I know you can’t wait to get started with the Ohwo app

Here’s how the Ohwo app works:
A Business owner or individual, downloads and installs the Ohwo seller and buyer app respectively and use in 4 simple steps:

  • Step 1: Type in the value of transaction
  • Step 2: Generate QR code on your phone
  • Step 3: Customer scans code
  • Step 4: Receive payment

To make payment,

  • Step 1: Scan QR code with your phone?
  • Step 2: Approve payment

That’s it! You’ve either received money or sent money, easy peasy, yea?
Ohwo is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS Store.

Now you too can enjoy simple, secure and contactless transactions!

Easy Download
Download OHWO buyer app on Google Play store

Download OHWO seller app on Google Play store

Download OHWO buyer app on Apple app store

Download OHWO seller app on Apple app store

Remember to follow OHWO on all your favourite social media platforms – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

_______________________________________________
Sponsored Content

