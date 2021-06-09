Must Watch! Cohbams rides a Power Bike, promises to disrupt Payment System with Ohwo App

We all know how unreliable regular payment systems can be, Cobhams rides to mark the end of horrible payment experiences and the birth of a revolutionized digital payment system.

If you have ever had issues making payment with your card, crazy analog POS charges – don’t get me started with having to touch an unsanitised POS with COVID infections waxing strong, you would agree that there is a need for a safe, simple, fast and secure payment system.



The Ohwo app is a recently launched digital payment solution that enables users make and receive payments instantly without any form of physical contact. See! Your fear of COVID and any other contact-based infection is already squashed. Ohwo is a fast, simple and secure way of making and receiving payments by simply scanning a QR code from the seller’s phone.



What’s there not to love about a product that allows you enjoy hassle free transactions and saves you tons of time. With instant transaction notification, very low transaction charges, Ohwo ensures all your payments are made with ease.

Finally, you can do away with the analog POS and enjoy a premier contactless digital POS that takes away the need for extra hardware and enjoy seamless transactions with Ohwo on your phone.

An extra perk is that a buyer using the “Ohwo Buyer App” can track their purchase history. This Ohwo app was definitely built for the Nigerian customer.



Wondering how Ohwo can help you make your business the customer’s favourite? Ohwo’s got you! As a business owner using the “Ohwo Seller App” you would not have to go through the tedious process of having your customers queue tiringly for a POS device, you get to settle your customers payments in no time. You can also call Ohwo your efficient, unpaid accountant. The Ohwo accurate book keeping/ auditing function automatically audits your business transactions. It’s time to ditch the endless pages of transaction documents.

Ohwo keeps your books for you! As a business owner you can easily track all your transactions and sales with ease from within the app for FREE!

I know you can’t wait to get started with the Ohwo app

Here’s how the Ohwo app works:

A Business owner or individual, downloads and installs the Ohwo seller and buyer app respectively and use in 4 simple steps:



Step 1 : Type in the value of transaction

: Type in the value of transaction Step 2 : Generate QR code on your phone

: Generate QR code on your phone Step 3 : Customer scans code

: Customer scans code Step 4: Receive payment

To make payment,

Step 1 : Scan QR code with your phone?

: Scan QR code with your phone? Step 2: Approve payment

That’s it! You’ve either received money or sent money, easy peasy, yea?

Ohwo is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS Store.

Now you too can enjoy simple, secure and contactless transactions!

