Wizkid will be in Abuja this weekend - Book a Table at Hustle & Bustle Nightclub

vivo launches V21 and V21e - Smartphones with the power to “Delight Every Moment”

Are you a Woman in Tech? You're Invited to the AFF & W Initiative ‘Women in Tech’ Fireside Chat

Registration for the Durban FilmMart 2021 - Disrupt! The Shape of Stories to Come - is Now Open

Suzuki by CFAO launches micro SUV - S-Presso at ‘Suzuki Is Back’ event

UK-based DJ launches AFROFIT Fitness App to Promote Wellness in Nigeria

HAMS Beauty Fair set to debut in August 2021, Nollywood's Esther Biade revealed as spokesperson

WATCH: Tems, Omah Lay & Fireboy DML's 🔥 performances at Audiomack Hometown Heroes Nigeria Virtual Concert Series

Register Today for YPAFRICA and Get Mentored by an Industry Leader | June 12

Nicole Chikwe announces Mummy Summit Digital 2021

Published

8 hours ago

 on


Multi award-winning Nigerian star Wizkid will on Sunday 13th June, 2021 storm top Nigerian nightclub and restaurant, Hustle & Bustle at 80, Amino Kanu Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja.

Also taking patrons through the journey of beautiful melody will be DJ Spinall who will be on ground to spice up the night.

Tables are reserved as follows:
Gold = N2m
Silver = N1m
Bronze = N500,000

For table reservations, call 07000HUSTLE/ 07000487853 or 07000BUSTLE/07000287853.

