Zeelicious’ Yummy Bell Pepper Sauce Recipe Pairs Well with Anything!

In this new food vlog, Zeelicious Foods‘ has a simple dinner recipe, a yummy bell pepper sauce which pairs well with anything.

Ingredients

8 Turkey Pieces

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 onion bulb

1 inch root ginger

Frozen or fresh vegetables of choice

1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

1/2 tablespoon chopped peppers

2 seasoning cubes

1/2 tablespoon paprika powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1/4 tablespoon dry parsley

Salt to taste

Cooking oil of choice

Watch the video below: