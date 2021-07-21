BN TV
Zeelicious’ Yummy Bell Pepper Sauce Recipe Pairs Well with Anything!
In this new food vlog, Zeelicious Foods‘ has a simple dinner recipe, a yummy bell pepper sauce which pairs well with anything.
Ingredients
8 Turkey Pieces
1 green bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
1 onion bulb
1 inch root ginger
Frozen or fresh vegetables of choice
1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
1/2 tablespoon chopped peppers
2 seasoning cubes
1/2 tablespoon paprika powder
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
1/4 tablespoon dry parsley
Salt to taste
Cooking oil of choice
Watch the video below: