Connect with us

BN TV

Zeelicious' Yummy Bell Pepper Sauce Recipe Pairs Well with Anything!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for Anthill Studios' Forthcoming Film “Progressive Tailors Club”

BN TV Events Scoop

Kate Henshaw's 50th Birthday Party was All Shades of Fun | See Highlights

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official "Eyimofe (This is My Desire)" North America Release Trailer is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of Kayode Peters' Hilarious Web Series "Meet My Girlfriends"

BN TV

Let Tomike Adeoye take you through the First Trimester of Her Pregnancy Journey

BN TV

What Lydia Dinga Eats in a Day to Lose Weight

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episodes 19 & 20 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Four Savoury Potato Recipes from Sisi Yemmie

BN TV

You Ought to Try Chef Chi's Easy Fried Rice Recipe

BN TV

Zeelicious’ Yummy Bell Pepper Sauce Recipe Pairs Well with Anything!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In this new food vlog, Zeelicious Foods‘ has a simple dinner recipe, a yummy bell pepper sauce which pairs well with anything.

Ingredients

8 Turkey Pieces

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 onion bulb

1 inch root ginger

Frozen or fresh vegetables of choice

1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

1/2 tablespoon chopped peppers

2 seasoning cubes

1/2 tablespoon paprika powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1/4 tablespoon dry parsley

Salt to taste

Cooking oil of choice

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Do You Do When Your Partner Isn’t Sexually Enough?

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Book Review: The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi | Review by Ayobami Esther

E.B. Ayo: It is Restricting to Be Obsessed with Getting University Degrees

Smart Emmanuel: You Can Succeed Without Competing with Others
css.php