Music

New Music + Video: BOJ feat. Amaarae & Zamir – Money & Laughter

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BOJ (of DRB Lasgidi) has released a new track titled “Money & Laughter,” which features Amaarae and Zamir.

Over a beat concocted of smooth R&B and infectious Afropop, BOJ delivers sultry tones with a laidback demeanour before being met by hotly tipped Nigerian rapper Zamir and the angelic vocals of Ghanaian singer-songwriter-producer, Amaarae.

The track was produced by Trill and video directed by Prince Dovlo.

This is BOJ’s second official single for the year, and it’s a follow-up to his last album, “Emotions,” which was released earlier this year.

Listen to the new track below:

