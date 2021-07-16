Funmi Ayinke qualifies as a Chartered Management Consultant



Last week, we featured a new song titled “The Journey” by Funmi Ayinke and now there is more good news.

Keep reading a press release shared by her team below;

Businesswoman, singer, and philanthropist, Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo popularly known as Funmi Ayinke who recently released “The Journey”, a motivational song was yesterday awarded by the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants for the Designation Of Chartered Management Consultant, having satisfied all the prescribed requirements. This award adds to the plethora of awards and fellowship she has garnered over the years as an engineer, a professional, a businessperson, a humanitarian, and a musician.

A trailblazer with an astute track record, Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo having attained all the fellowship cadre in her professional career as a mechanical engineer. She is also a fellow of the following organizations;

Fellow of Nigeria Society of Engineers FNSE

Fellow of Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers FNIMechE

Fellow of Institute of Management Consultant FIMC

Fellow of Institute of Management Specialist FIMS (UK)

Fellow of Centre for Productivity and Development FCP

Certified Management Consultant CMC

Certified Engineer by the Council for Regulatory of Engineers in Nigeria COREN

Project Management Professional Certified PMP

PMI USA global

Certified Procurement Cadre by the Bureau of Public Procurement Presidency in Nigeria

A Doctor of Science in Project Management Engineering and Corporate Governance by European-American University, Commonwealth of Dominica.

A Doctor of Science in Public Administration by the Scientifique Universite Protestante De LAfrique De LOuest, Port Novo, Republic of Benin.

Despite all of these professional achievements, she is also an award-winning music artist having bagged the West Africa Gospel Music Awards 2021 as the Best Inspirational Song of the year 2020/2021 and the Best SongWriter of the year 2020/2021, Best Motivational song of the year by City People Magazine Award, Best Songwriter of the year by same City People Magazine Award. She was nominated recently by Gbedu Music Award in Ghana which will take place by August.

Dr. Funmi is the MD/ CEO of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, a fast-leading engineering Services in Nigeria. She is the founder of Funmi Ayinke Humanity Foundation and has single-handedly sponsored over 15,000 Nigerian youths and widows with no sentiment of tribe or religion.

She recently established and launched her own music records label named FunmiAyinke Music Record Label ( FRL ) and in one of her interviews, she mentioned that she established the record label for humanitarian services to serve people with talent who are goal-getters without the opportunity of having a golden spoon as parents or relatives.

Merit and Recognition Awards

Professionally, she has won so many awards a few of which are:

1. 2017/2018 Leadership Award of Excellence as an Icon of Societal Development by the Students Union Government, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

2. Outstanding Women in National Development Merit Award (OWINDA) 2019 by Cooperate & Media Africa Communications Ltd.

3. Award of Excellence in Contribution to Human Capacity Building on Youth and Women Empowerment, Peace and Unity Building in Nigeria and Africa at Large by Congress of Civil Society Organisation in Nigeria, 2019.

4. Humanitarian of the Year 2020 Awards by City People.

5. Matron by National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Ogun JCC Axis.

6. National Outstanding Leadership Award of Excellence by Progressive Students Movement (PSM) Nigeria.

7. Pan-African Distinguished Leadership Hall of Fame Award, 2020 by West Africa Students’ Union (WASU).

8. Member, Diversity and Inclusion Committee of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers

9. Member, Special Purpose Committee of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers

10. Football Ambassador by the Queen of Nigerian Football, Edo State, 2021

11. Student Union Government, University of Abuja award as the Patron, 2021

12. Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA) Award as the “Asoju Odo Ile Yoruba”, 2021

13. National Outstanding Leadership Award as the Pillar of Motherhood for the Younger Generation by the Akoko Progressive Movement, 2021.

Congratulations again on your achievement as the Chartered Management Consultant conferred by The Chartered Institute of Management Consultant CIMS.

Follow Funmi Ayinke on social media

Twitter: @ayinke_funmi

Instagram: @fummyayinke

Youtube: FunmiAyinke Waheed-Adekojo

Facebook: FunmiAyinke Waheed-Adekojo

Website: www.funmiayinke.com

