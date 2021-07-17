Midas Radio rolls out New Episodes of Nicole Chikwe’s “Mum’s Worst Day” Podcast🎙

Midas radio describes itself as “Africa’s podcast network giant” and now they are rolling out an all-new episode of the maiden season of Mum’s Worst Day podcast created & hosted by Nicole Chikwe; a mother of 3, beauty and wellness enthusiast, ex-model, and entrepreneur. She’s also the convener of The Mummy Summit – a digital conference for millennial mums, now in its 2nd year.

Mum’s Worst Day is a hilarious and honest podcast where African Mums, share their stories about interesting trials that come with motherhood. The podcast guests include Adaeze Yobo, Claire Nnani, Stephanie Busari, Eku Edewor to name a few.

In Nicole Chikwe’s words:

The podcast aims to encourage and uplift women, ease the burden of the ever-present Mum Guilt, and let them know they are not alone. Motherhood is such an amazing experience filled with many highs and lows, and this podcast is a wonderful place to share! Each episode contains real-life stories and experiences, laughter, and maybe a few tears to help mothers or aspiring mothers navigate through motherhood!

Midas radio podcast producer; Mofiyinfoluwa Somuyiwa, believes the podcast to be apt for these times. In her words;

Mum’s Worst Day podcast brings many issues silently affecting mothers to the fore and in times like these where we have many young mothers, they’ll learn a lot from stories shared by the host and guests on the podcast.



Mum’s Worst Day Podcast is co-produced by Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu, creative strategist & founder of Cinnamon Lagos.

The first episode which features a popular Nollywood actor, producer, former Miss Black USA, and mother of one; Osas Ighodaro as she shares insights with Nicole on how mothers can reject suffering and embrace enjoyment, is available on all podcasts streaming platforms. Click the link below to listen

