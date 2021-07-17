Connect with us

Living Promotions

Midas Radio rolls out New Episodes of Nicole Chikwe’s “Mum’s Worst Day” Podcast🎙

BN TV Living

Kiki Foodies has a Great Recipe for Apple Juice

BN TV Living

Ify's Kitchen's Recipe for Ofe Ugu

BN TV Living

"Blow Your Trumpet" - That's the Message Abimbola Craig Has For You in Her New Vlog

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie is Back with a New Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV Living

Chef Chi's Yummy Twist to Catfish Pepper Soup

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Takes Us Through the Step-by-Step Process of Her Kitchen Makeover

BN TV Living

Here’s Your Update on What Adanna & David Have Been Up to Since the Birth of Baby Ada

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

1 Babe, 3 Dashing Looks! Check Out Bisola Borha's Birthday Photos

BN TV Living

Wathoni Anyansi discusses Single Parenting with Ese & Uju Gold in Episode 5 of “Baby Talk Show” Season 3

Living

Midas Radio rolls out New Episodes of Nicole Chikwe’s “Mum’s Worst Day” Podcast🎙

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Midas radio describes itself as “Africa’s podcast network giant” and now they are rolling out an all-new episode of the maiden season of Mum’s Worst Day podcast created & hosted by Nicole Chikwe; a mother of 3, beauty and wellness enthusiast, ex-model, and entrepreneur. She’s also the convener of The Mummy Summit – a digital conference for millennial mums, now in its 2nd year. 

Mum’s Worst Day is a hilarious and honest podcast where African Mums, share their stories about interesting trials that come with motherhood. The podcast guests include Adaeze Yobo, Claire Nnani, Stephanie Busari, Eku Edewor to name a few.

In Nicole Chikwe’s words:

The podcast aims to encourage and uplift women, ease the burden of the ever-present Mum Guilt, and let them know they are not alone. Motherhood is such an amazing experience filled with many highs and lows, and this podcast is a wonderful place to share! 

Each episode contains real-life stories and experiences, laughter, and maybe a few tears to help mothers or aspiring mothers navigate through motherhood! 

Midas radio podcast producer; Mofiyinfoluwa Somuyiwa, believes the podcast to be apt for these times. In her words;

Mum’s Worst Day podcast brings many issues silently affecting mothers to the fore and in times like these where we have many young mothers, they’ll learn a lot from stories shared by the host and guests on the podcast.

Mum’s Worst Day Podcast is co-produced by Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu, creative strategist & founder of Cinnamon Lagos.

The first episode which features a popular Nollywood actor, producer, former Miss Black USA, and mother of one; Osas Ighodaro as she shares insights with Nicole on how mothers can reject suffering and embrace enjoyment, is available on all podcasts streaming platforms. Click the link below to listen

https://midasradio.fanlink.to/MumsWorstDay

Follow Mum’s Worst Day on Instagram @mumsworstdaypod.

Follow Midas Radio on social media:

Instagram – @midas.radio

Twitter – @_midasradio

______________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: You Can Succeed Without Competing with Others

Mfonobong Inyang: The Time to Give D’Tigers Their Flowers is Now!

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Protect Your Money From Inflation

Favour David-Bolade: Should We Really Follow Our Passion? 

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended
Advertisement
css.php