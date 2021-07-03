Don’t Give Up! Funmi Ayinke encourages fans with latest single – “The Journey”

Funmi Ayinke says she loves to reach people.

She affirms that “wealth, fame, influence, and all other abstracts would mean nothing to her if she wasn’t impacting lives in every way she finds possible. This is why added to her being an educationist, businesswoman, and philanthropist, she is doing all she can to reach the souls and minds of people through her music.”

Also proving how impact-oriented she is, her first-ever track as an artist — titled “It’s Our Time” — was inspired by the End SARS protests and how Nigeria has entered a new era of freedom and justice.

Her latest single is titled “The Journey” and it is Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo (real name) encouraging Nigerians and everyone who listens to her music to begin a self-discovery journey and find themselves. The song is aimed at rekindling the fire of hope in the listener and encouraging them to live life at their own pace.

“We all have a journey in phases and turns. Different patterns and directions… stay on your ground, on your lane. Don’t give up…”

It’s part of “The Journey” that contains its core message. The track was produced by Iriemi Ebenezer and is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen via YouTube below



Other songs by Funmi Ayinke include “Obirin” and “I Can Make It” as she continues to build her catalog with more songs to be released soon.

Connect with Funmi Ayinke

Twitter @ayinke_funmi

Instagram @fummyayinke

Email for Bookings funmiayinkemusic (at) gmail.com

