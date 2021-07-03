Connect with us

Music Promotions

Don't Give Up! Funmi Ayinke encourages fans with latest single - "The Journey"

Music

New Music: WordMen Music - Otee, Xtan and Baci

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Music

Have You Seen Laycon's “All Over Me” Performance on Recording Academy's "Press Play At Home"?

Music

New Mixtape: Crowd Kontroller & Shody - We Outside

Music

New Music: Josh Blakk - Poverty Be Nonsense

Music Scoop

Aramide is Back & Her EP “Bitter Sweet” is On the Way

Music

New EP: Wonder J - The Rebirth Of Wonder J

Music

Gospel Artist Eben returns with New Album "The Harvest"

BN TV Music

Listen to Tems' Live Rendition of "Higher" on Genius' "Open Mic"

Music

Don’t Give Up! Funmi Ayinke encourages fans with latest single – “The Journey”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Funmi Ayinke says she loves to reach people.

She affirms that “wealth, fame, influence, and all other abstracts would mean nothing to her if she wasn’t impacting lives in every way she finds possible. This is why added to her being an educationist, businesswoman, and philanthropist, she is doing all she can to reach the souls and minds of people through her music.”

Also proving how impact-oriented she is, her first-ever track as an artist — titled “It’s Our Time” — was inspired by the End SARS protests and how Nigeria has entered a new era of freedom and justice.

Her latest single is titled “The Journey” and it is Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo (real name) encouraging Nigerians and everyone who listens to her music to begin a self-discovery journey and find themselves. The song is aimed at rekindling the fire of hope in the listener and encouraging them to live life at their own pace.

“We all have a journey in phases and turns. Different patterns and directions… stay on your ground, on your lane. Don’t give up…”

It’s part of “The Journey” that contains its core message. The track was produced by Iriemi Ebenezer and is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen via YouTube below

Other songs by Funmi Ayinke include “Obirin” and “I Can Make It” as she continues to build her catalog with more songs to be released soon.

Connect with Funmi Ayinke
Twitter @ayinke_funmi
Instagram @fummyayinke
Email for Bookings funmiayinkemusic (at) gmail.com

_______________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Dear Brides, Your Bridesmaids are Not Waiters!

Reuben Abati: Living In a Nation In Search of Hope

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Dating Your Friend’s Ex

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important
Advertisement
css.php