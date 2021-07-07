Connect with us

BN Cuisine: Kikifoodies One-Pot Jollof Rice & Chicken Recipe

BN Cuisine: Kikifoodies One-Pot Jollof Rice & Chicken Recipe

Kikifoodies crazy delicious one-pot rice and chicken looks super tasty and you should definitely try it out.

INGREDIENTS (Serves 6):

1000g /1kg chicken (5medium chicken thighs)

Marinate chicken with:
1 packed teaspoon of:
Salt
Chicken bullion cube
Pepper(cayenne)
Onion powder
Garlic powder
Curry powder

1 medium Onion
4 cloves Garlic
Spring onion(green onion)
1 Red bell pepper
1 Yellow bell pepper(optional)
3 tomatoes
4 cups rice(sella basmati rice)
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup chicken stock
3 cups water

Season vegetable with:
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon bullion cube
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon chill powder

Watch the video below:

