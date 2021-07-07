BN Cuisine: Kikifoodies One-Pot Jollof Rice & Chicken Recipe

Kikifoodies crazy delicious one-pot rice and chicken looks super tasty and you should definitely try it out.

INGREDIENTS (Serves 6):

1000g /1kg chicken (5medium chicken thighs)

Marinate chicken with:

1 packed teaspoon of:

Salt

Chicken bullion cube

Pepper(cayenne)

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Curry powder

1 medium Onion

4 cloves Garlic

Spring onion(green onion)

1 Red bell pepper

1 Yellow bell pepper(optional)

3 tomatoes

4 cups rice(sella basmati rice)

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup chicken stock

3 cups water

Season vegetable with:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon bullion cube

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon chill powder

Watch the video below: