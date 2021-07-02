Jamui is Finally Revealing his True Self! Watch Episode 5 of “My Name of A-Zed” Season 2

This episode of “My Name of A-Zed” sheds more light on Jamiu and Balikis’ story. Meanwhile, Uncle Mufu and Azeez are still at it and Jamui is finally revealing his true self.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

