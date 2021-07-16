New Music: Specdo – Ginger

After impressing heavily with songs like “Oyoyo“, “Manya“, “Blow My Mind” and “Branama,” emerging Afro-Pop singer. Specdo (real name Ajayi Solomon) comes through yet again with a brand new summer-themed anthem “Ginger“.

The Afrobeats number, produced by Solshynbeat and engineered by Indomix, comes just in time for the summer where ‘afrobeats to the world’ has gained solid ground across the globe.

Specdo combines perfectly with Solshynbeat to deliver “Ginger”, an extraordinary tune served out of the music kitchen as a testament to his undeniable talent, justifying his rating as one for the future in the Nigerian music space. In his words, Specdo describes the new single “Ginger” as a major motivation for any listener and sees the song as the right tonic for any situation.

Listen to the track below: