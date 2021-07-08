RemyKid releases New Album “Made In London”

U.K. based artist Remykid delivers a fusion of dancehall, rap, and afrobeat sounds as he returns with his first studio album “Made in London“.

Executive-produced by himself, guests on the album include Weez, Favour Balance, WhiteFlavourOD and PromMix, while newcomer DJ Wapsam and Tarzanqool provided vocals on the album tracks 5 and 10. The project also features recent singles “Friendly with her” catching the likes of Kojo Funds.

Listen to the track below: