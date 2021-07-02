Connect with us

New EP: 2Kings - Magician

New EP: 2Kings – Magician

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Afro-Fusion artist 2Kings, debuts his sophomore EP titled “Magician“. The five-track EP contains an interesting collection of songs that sports a new wave of afrobeat with soul, trap, and Hip Hop.

With hard spice collaborations from Maleeq Souls, Beezee, and Otee, the EP promises to be non-stop vibes and all.

Inspired by real-life happenings, 2Kings employs the use of rhythmic lines and lyrical switches from English, Yoruba, and Pidgin to express success, exquisite pleasure, love, and lifestyle in general in this new body of work.

Listen to the EP below:

