And So It Begins... Watch Episode 5 of "Rumour Has It" on BN TV

Do You Know What You Want? Here's the Concluding Part of Pastor Kingsley's Conversation on "Toke Moments"

David Oyelowo plays Netflix's "Truth or BS" to Bust Some Myths Surrounding "The Water Man"

Azeez Finally Realizes the True Nature of Balikis' Abduction in Episode 8 of "My Name Is A-Zed" Season 2

Let Nedoux Sews Show You How to Use a Sewing Machine Free Arm + Create Frilly & Skinny Straps Easily

Ms Banks is Back with Season 2 of Her "Bank On It" Series! See the First Two Episodes

Meet Dflex, the Nigerian Contortionist who wowed Judges on "America’s Got Talent"

10 Things Lydia Dinga wants Everyone to Know Before Buying a New House

The 2nd Part of #BBNaija’s Prince & Nasty Blaq's Dance-Off on "Izzy Dance Tutorials”

Make Yam in Vegetable Sauce with Zeelicious’ Mouth-Watering Recipe

Published

43 mins ago

 on

In this new vlog, Zeelicious Foods is sharing a new recipe for making yam in vegetable sauce, an Igbo delicacy popularly known as Ji Akwùkwò Nni.

Ingredients

– Yam
– Smoked Fish
– 1/2 cup palm oil
– African Spinach (Green)
– Pumpkin Leaves (Ugu)
– Tomato/Pepper Blend (6 tomatoes, 3 tatashe, 1 onion bulb, 3 garlic cloves)
– 1 onion bulb (cut in strips)
– 1 cup Ukpaka or Ugba
– 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh peppers
– 1/4 teaspoon garlic paste
– 1 tablespoon crayfish powder
– 3 seasoning cubes
– Salt to taste

Watch the video below:

