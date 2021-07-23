Make Yam in Vegetable Sauce with Zeelicious’ Mouth-Watering Recipe

In this new vlog, Zeelicious Foods is sharing a new recipe for making yam in vegetable sauce, an Igbo delicacy popularly known as Ji Akwùkwò Nni.

Ingredients

– Yam

– Smoked Fish

– 1/2 cup palm oil

– African Spinach (Green)

– Pumpkin Leaves (Ugu)

– Tomato/Pepper Blend (6 tomatoes, 3 tatashe, 1 onion bulb, 3 garlic cloves)

– 1 onion bulb (cut in strips)

– 1 cup Ukpaka or Ugba

– 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh peppers

– 1/4 teaspoon garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon crayfish powder

– 3 seasoning cubes

– Salt to taste

Watch the video below: