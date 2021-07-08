You Should Totally Try Zeelicious’ Irresistible Pasta Recipe

Connect with us

Zeelicious Foods has shared another yummy recipe vlog and this time, she’s showing you how to make this easy and super delicious pasta.

Ingredient

250g pasta of choice
1 cup mozzarella cheese
1/12 cups cooking cream
1 tablespoon butter
2 chicken breasts
1 onion bulb
2 tablespoons tomato pasta
1 cup roughly chopped tomatoes and pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic paste
1 tablespoon all purpose seasoning (see link above)
1 seasoning cube
4 cooking spoons cooking oil
Spring onions
Salt to taste

Learn the process below:

