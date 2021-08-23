Episode 3 of MC Lively’s web series “Adventures Of Pink” features Jimmy Odukoya

The third episode of MC Lively‘s web series “Adventures Of Pink” features actor Jimmy Odukoya, Nasboi, Simi Skye, Samuel Usoro and Afo michael.

In this video, Pink takes on the role of an agent as he swindles some party hosts of 3 Million Naira to ensure that music stars Davido and Wizkid attend their party.

The web series follows the escapades of Pink, a jack of all trades who is ready to try his hands on just anything, as long as it’s doable.

Watch the new episode below: