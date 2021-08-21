Watch Episode 4 (Pink Panther) of “Papa Benji” Season 2 on BN TV

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The fourth episode of the comedy web series “Papa Benji” season two is tagged ‘Pink Panther’.

Off Basketmouth‘s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers, staff and many other interesting characters that come into the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

