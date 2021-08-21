BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in All the Love & Beauty of Your Fave Features This Week

Hi there, BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

Welcome to another exciting weekend. As it is with Saturdays, there’s lots of love and fun in the air. Undoubtedly love makes the world go round and we sure are moving with it! If you’re team love like us you should head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com

This week, there have been loads and loads of exciting love features. From breathtaking weddings to heartwarming love stories, awesome pre-wedding photos, trending videos, and inspos… We sure had a blast this week. If you missed any part of the fun, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! Here’s a rundown of all the fun that went down this week.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,