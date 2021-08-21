Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in All the Love & Beauty of Your Fave Features This Week
Hi there, BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!
Welcome to another exciting weekend. As it is with Saturdays, there’s lots of love and fun in the air. Undoubtedly love makes the world go round and we sure are moving with it! If you’re team love like us you should head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com
This week, there have been loads and loads of exciting love features. From breathtaking weddings to heartwarming love stories, awesome pre-wedding photos, trending videos, and inspos… We sure had a blast this week. If you missed any part of the fun, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! Here’s a rundown of all the fun that went down this week.
Enjoy a fabulous weekend!
Kenny & Kevin’s Destination Wedding in Greece Will Take Your Breath Away!
Catch all The Thrills From Abimbola & Dave’s Colourful Traditional Engagement
“It’s His Intentionality For Me!” See Ezinne & Emeka’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story
It All Began With a Birthday Dinner For Folashade & Sinmi
Ebun & Seun Moved From Instagram Chats to Forever!
All The Photos of Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari’s Pre-wedding Shoot You Should See
22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After
This Styled Shoot is Giving Us all The Feels of a Nature-themed Wedding
Abimbola Was a Pure Stunner in All 3 Looks For Her Trad
Exude Elegance & Style On Your Trad With This Beauty Look!
Yoruba Brides-to-be, You Def Want to Rock This Lustrous Asooke For Your Trad
This Dreamy Bridal Beauty Look Has The Perfect Allure For Your Big Day
