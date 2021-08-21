Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in All the Love & Beauty of Your Fave Features This Week

Feel The Delight of Love With Nnenna & Ifeanyi's Wedding Video

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting - Here's How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 389

From Talking about Football to Lovers! See Fatima & Mansur's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Revealed: The Top 3 Romantic Experiences in Lagos right now! Here's How Vetifly can Fly you there

Enjoy Yemisi & Chibugwum's Garden-Themed White Wedding & Traditional Engagement

Thanks to a Mutual Friend + Twitter! Teni & Adeyeni's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch all the Fun & Love That Went Down This Week!

"Nothing Will Separate Us!" 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in All the Love & Beauty of Your Fave Features This Week

Hi there, BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

Welcome to another exciting weekend. As it is with Saturdays, there’s lots of love and fun in the air. Undoubtedly love makes the world go round and we sure are moving with it! If you’re team love like us you should head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com

This week, there have been loads and loads of exciting love features. From breathtaking weddings to heartwarming love stories, awesome pre-wedding photos, trending videos, and inspos… We sure had a blast this week. If you missed any part of the fun, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! Here’s a rundown of all the fun that went down this week.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

Kenny & Kevin’s Destination Wedding in Greece Will Take Your Breath Away!

Catch all The Thrills From Abimbola & Dave’s Colourful Traditional Engagement

Take in Every Bit of J’Dess & Onyeka’s Traditional Wedding & Their Love Story

J’Dess & Onyeka’s Love Journey Started on a Abuja-Lagos Flight! See their Seaside White Wedding

It was All Shades of Fun at Iyobosa & Gabriel’s White Wedding

“It’s His Intentionality For Me!” See Ezinne & Emeka’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

It All Began With a Birthday Dinner For Folashade & Sinmi

Ebun & Seun Moved From Instagram Chats to Forever!

All The Photos of Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari’s Pre-wedding Shoot You Should See

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

This Styled Shoot is Giving Us all The Feels of a Nature-themed Wedding

Abimbola Was a Pure Stunner in All 3 Looks For Her Trad

Exude Elegance & Style On Your Trad With This Beauty Look!

Yoruba Brides-to-be, You Def Want to Rock This Lustrous Asooke For Your Trad

This Dreamy Bridal Beauty Look Has The Perfect Allure For Your Big Day

This Couple’s Reception Dance is Sure to Get You Grooving!

This Couple’s Game at Their Reception Will Have You Smiling All Through!

You’ll be Laughing Out Loud at This Groom’s Goofy First Look Reaction

This Couple’s First Dance Will Get You in The “Aww” Zone!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

