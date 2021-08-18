BN TV
The First Two Episodes of MC Lively’s Comedy Series “Adventures Of Pink” will Crack You Up
Comedian Michael Sani, professionally known as MC Lively has a new comedy series titled “Adventures Of Pink” on YouTube and it’s super entertaining.
The web series follows the escapades of Pink, a jack of all trades who is ready to try his hands on just anything, whether it’s photography or being a chef, as long as it’s doable.
Catch the first two episodes of “Adventures of Pink” below:
Episode 1 features Caroline Igben, Afolabi Roleola, Akinyele Idowu, and Princess Obuseh.
Episode 2 features the Late veteran Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga and Fred Peters.