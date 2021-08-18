Connect with us

BN TV Comedy

The First Two Episodes of MC Lively's Comedy Series "Adventures Of Pink" will Crack You Up

BN TV

Watch KiDi's Exclusive Documentary "Road To The Golden Boy" on BN TV

BN TV

The Odditty Vlogs: Pole Dancing, Late-Night Cooking + Getting her Learner's Permit

BN TV

Let Sisi Jemimah show you How to Make Perfect Iced Coffee in 2 Minutes

BN TV

See How Sharon Ademefun Prepares for International Trips | "Life of Rona"

BN TV Comedy

Catch Sola Sobowale & Laycon in this Hilarious Comedy Skit with Mr Macaroni, Kemz Mama

BN TV

Moet & Nicole delve into "Transactional Sex" in Episode 4 of "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

BN TV

12 Quick and Easy Breakfast Recipes from Kikifoodies

BN TV

Part 1 of Basketmouth's "Blackbox Interview" takes us through His Early Beginnings, Success in Comedy & Recent Pivot to Music

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Princess takes on BellaNaija's 10 Questions

BN TV

The First Two Episodes of MC Lively’s Comedy Series “Adventures Of Pink” will Crack You Up

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Comedian Michael Sani, professionally known as MC Lively has a new comedy series titled “Adventures Of Pink” on YouTube and it’s super entertaining.

The web series follows the escapades of Pink, a jack of all trades who is ready to try his hands on just anything, whether it’s photography or being a chef, as long as it’s doable.

Catch the first two episodes of “Adventures of Pink” below:

Episode 1 features Caroline Igben, Afolabi Roleola, Akinyele Idowu, and Princess Obuseh.

Episode 2 features the Late veteran Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga and Fred Peters.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ike Joseph on Putting the Indigenous Textile Industry on the Radar | by Adaugo Nwankpa

Biodun Da’Silva: Making the Best Use of Our Time on Earth

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s Why you Should Identify your Brand’s Value

On Terrorism, Religious Extremism and The Taliban’s Takeover

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php