Omawumi Serves Up Highly-Anticipated Album “Love Deep High Life”

Afrobeats sensation Omawumi‘s highly anticipated album “Love Deep High Life” has finally dropped and we’re here for it.

The LDHL album houses the multi-talented singer’s recent hit song “BS“. It has a fantastic 10-track list featuring top-rated Nigerian singers like Brymo on “Milk & Honey“, Waje on “My Darling“, Phyno on “My Life“, and Ric Hassani on “Coast to Coast“.

Love, family, relationships, and societal entanglements are all addressed in the album, which serves as a follow up to her 2019 EP “In Her Feelings”.

Listen to “Love Deep High Life” below: