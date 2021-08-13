Connect with us

Music

Omawumi Serves Up Highly-Anticipated Album "Love Deep High Life"

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille Shares Teaser Video for Upcoming Album

Music

Stefflon Don teams up with Ms Banks on New Single "Dip"

Music

New Music: Harrysong - Sawanale

Music

New Music: Laime feat. PsychoYP - Purple Rain

Music

New Music: Ejoya & Soundz feat. Teni - Morenike

Music

New Music: DJ Voyst & Joeboy - Felicitation

Music

New EP: Tobi Peter - Summer Wavs Vol. 1

Music

New Music: Vector - License

Music

Listen to WurlD's Double Release "WMMU"

Music

Omawumi Serves Up Highly-Anticipated Album “Love Deep High Life”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats sensation Omawumi‘s highly anticipated album “Love Deep High Life” has finally dropped and we’re here for it.

The LDHL album houses the multi-talented singer’s recent hit song “BS“. It has a fantastic 10-track list featuring top-rated Nigerian singers like Brymo on “Milk & Honey“, Waje on “My Darling“, Phyno on “My Life“, and Ric Hassani on “Coast to Coast“.

Love, family, relationships, and societal entanglements are all addressed in the album, which serves as a follow up to her 2019 EP “In Her Feelings”.

Listen to “Love Deep High Life” below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: On The Ooni of Ife’s Avant-Garde Approach To Youth Engagement

“Nothing Will Separate Us!” 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php