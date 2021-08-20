Congratulations to Otto Orondaam on His Selection as an Edward Mason Fellow at Harvard

Otto Orondaam is heading back to school.

The Executive Director/Founder of Slum2School Africa will spend the upcoming academic year as an Edward Mason Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

His focus will be on Masters of Public Administration, which he has always desired to study because of its emphasis on Effective Governance, Public Policy, International Development, and Emerging Economies.

“Hello Friends, I’m honored to share that I’ll be going to @Harvard,” Otto said as he announced the good news on his Instagram page.

Five months ago, I received a Congratulatory Letter from the Dean Of Admissions at Harvard Kennedy School of Government, offering me an opportunity as an Edward Mason Fellow, to join about 80 other leaders from 50+ countries for a One-Year Mid-Career Masters in Public Administration. This is one of Harvard’s most prestigious degree programs which I have always wanted to pursue, because of its focus on Effective Governance, Public Policy, International Development and Emmerging Economies, and I’m truly honored to accept this offer. The journey to enrollment since I received Dean Elmendorf’s Letter has been life changing, challenging and memorable, but I’m truly humbled for all the love I’ve received, the congratulatory messages and the support both emotionally and financially from an incredible family of mentors, advisors, friends, my loving family, my amazing team, some exceptional Harvard Alumni, and off course our Governance board at Slum2School Africa. I’ll keep sharing more on my Harvard journey to give many other young Nigerians/Africans this opportunity, and also appreciate everyone who’s been a part of my inspiring journey, but right now I’m truly fascinated that I’ll be a full time student again, sitting in class, carrying a backpack and a waterbottle, going for night prep and definitely needing pocket money again. Thanks to my IG Fam for all your Love and I hope to take you all along on this journey. Are we ready?

Congratulations Otto, we are rooting for you!

Photo Credit: otto_orondaam