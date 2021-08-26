You’d love Triller’s new Genre-discovery Playlists specially curated for Africans

Everyone’s favourite AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, Triller, has announced the launch of Pan African and localised country playlists specifically curated for fans in Africa. With these first-ever genre-discovery playlists, the platform intends to bring an entirely new experience to its African users – and to consolidate and expand its already well-established presence on the continent.

In a statement released by the company, Triller noted that the playlist, which is available throughout Africa, offers fans an exciting array of lists to choose from, with Pan African-focused Akwaaba, Amapiano, African Drill, Gospel, and Bonjour leading the pack.

With Akwaaba, Triller invites users to discover the biggest music trends of the moment and to get a drone’s eye view of all the new releases on the continent. The playlist, which provides access to a mind-blowing panorama of genres, moods, and experiences, is specifically curated to provide a 100% immersion in African music and to get users’ creative juices flowing.

The three other Pan African playlists bring a more genre-specific experience. Bonjour is the go-to playlist for all of the very latest urban French-language hits and also features breakthrough collabs between francophone and anglophone artists from Africa and the diaspora. Similarly, Amapiano features all of the rising stars from this South African-born genre as well as a burgeoning number of Amapiano genre collabs from across the continent.

African Drill, on the other hand, is dedicated to one of Africa’s biggest and fastest-growing genres, the Drill Movement. This is the place to discover Drill/Rap made in Africa by Africans – from Ghana to Nigeria and down to South Africa. In addition to the Pan-African offering are the country playlists, which are specifically curated for local fans in various countries and regions.

In Eastern and Southern Africa, fans are clamoring to listen to Genge, Bongo Flava, and Gospel playlists. Genge gives them the opportunity to vibe to Kenya’s greatest gengeton hits, which are championed by some of the country’s biggest stars in the genre, including Mejja Mgenge, Ethic Entertainment, The Kansoul and many more.

Bonga Flava brings all the trending and classic Swahili hits from Tanzania and also features Bongo collabs from both the African continent and around the world. And then Gospel is dedicated to one of the biggest and most popular genres on the continent. This playlist also features international Gospel classics and current hits.

A Gospel playlist features in the lineup for Nigeria too, where it joins the Lamba and New Wave playlists. Lamba is dedicated to the music that originated in the streets of Lagos but is now topping charts throughout Africa, while New Wave gives adventurous fans the chance to discover the future of African music through a new wave of stars.

From nearby Ghana, the Kumerica playlist highlights one of the country’s biggest African Drill movements. This is a fusion genre unique to the country and brings together Drill and Rap from both Africa and the UK. And then there’s Rap Ivoire, a list curated specially for francophone Côte d’Ivoire. This local genre mixes urban style with its own slang language called ‘nouchi’, complete with topical humour and punchlines. Among the new wave of rappers on the list are Suspect 95, Didi B, MC One, Elown, Fior de Bior, Mosty, Oprah, Andy S and Himra.

Triller’s call to action in everything that it does is You Do You. Through the power of music, it aims to provide a channel through which individuals from vastly different social and cultural backgrounds can find their true paths and speak out in their own voices.

About Triller

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. All they have to do is pick a song, select the portion of the song they want to use, snap a few takes and, with the tap of a button, they have a celebrity-quality music video starring themselves and their friends.

Triller relies solely on organic growth and has been downloaded more than 300 million times, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. In Africa, it has been embraced by a host of artists including Burna Boy, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Focalistic, Mr Eazi, Fally Ipupa, Sarkodie and DJ Cuppy plus many more.

Triller is owned by TrillerNet. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow on Instagram.

