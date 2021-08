Afrobeat singer/songwriter Yemi Alade follows up her 2020 “Empress” album with the release of her much-anticipated extended playlist “Queendoncom“.

The 7-track project houses previously released singles like her hit “Enjoyment” and the Egar Boi produced “Ogogoro“. Other tracks on the EP include “Sweety“, “Ike“, “Dada“, “Ella” and “Fire”

Listen to “Queendoncom” below: