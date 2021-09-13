BNxBBNaija: Peace shares Top Five Predictions & What She’ll Miss about the Shine Ya Eye House

Connect with us

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija star Peace shares why she thinks she was evicted, her top five predictions, and what she’ll miss the most about the Shine Ya Eye House as she answers 10 questions from BellaNaija.

If Peace could save herself and replace with anyone in the house, Peace says it would be Queen.

She says her favourite male housemates are Sammie, Michael and Yerins. While the Housemates she thinks will stay until the final week are amongst Liquorose, Whitemoney, Pere, Nini, Saga, Saskay and Cross… as they have a good run.

On what made her stay in Biggie’s House interesting, Peace says it

The people. They put unique people, talented people, you can see it their personality, funny people, go-getters.

If she was making a movie, Peace would pick the following Housemates to play these roles:

The villain – Pere
Hero – Herself
Good Samaritan – Herself
Hopeless romantic – Saga
Comic character – Saga or Sammie

She also tells us who she would not take for an adventurous trip, top-secret mission, all-night party and played a song association game.

Watch the interview below for the complete tea:

